Poland’s Minister of Digital Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister Krzysztof Gawkowski said that social platforms could face multimillion fines if they do not strengthen content moderation. Speaking on RMF FM, he also sharply criticized platform X, calling it dishonest and brazen and accusing it of being unwilling to cooperate with the state.

Moderation requirements

Gawkowski said that his goal is the safety of Polish citizens, including protecting children from hate, pathological streams and incitement to suicide. According to him, digital platforms must significantly change their moderation approaches: create Polish-language moderator teams and respond more quickly to complaints about harmful materials.

As RMF24 reports, the deputy prime minister said that platforms that strengthen moderation will be able to avoid penalties. At the same time, he warned of multimillion sanctions for services that do not respond to the problem.

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Possibility of imposing sanctions

According to Gawkowski, he can currently apply to the European Commission regarding the imposition of fines on social services. He added that Poland will also be able to impose such sanctions if the president signs the Digital Services Act.

The minister said that he had discussed the new version of the bill with staff of President Karol Nawrocki. According to him, provisions meeting the president’s expectations were added to the document.

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