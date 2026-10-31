Turkey plans to restrict access to social media accounts for children under the age of 15 starting November 1. The planned rules were reported by Daily Sabah.

Age verification

Social platforms will have to verify users’ ages through a system linked to the government. To access an account, users will need to confirm their age through this mechanism.

The new requirements will apply to users who have not yet turned 15. The restrictions concern social media accounts specifically.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Experts’ warnings

Experts interviewed by the publication warn that age restrictions alone are insufficient to protect children online. Their warning concerns the effectiveness of an approach based solely on an age threshold.

The planned rules combine setting an age threshold with a requirement for platforms to verify users’ ages through a government-linked system. At the same time, experts emphasize the need for broader protection of children in the digital environment.

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