Dynamo U21 defeated Shakhtar in a Ukrainian Premier League youth match

On Saturday, November 7, Kyiv’s Dynamo U21 defeated Donetsk’s Shakhtar in a match for the 12th round of the 2026/2027 UPL Youth Championship. The match took place on the opponent’s home field.

The visitors had more possession and began creating scoring chances from the very start. After several good attempts that failed to find the net, the Kyiv team had a strong five-minute stretch in the latter part of the first half, during which they scored twice. First, Supryaga connected with a superb cross from Bekersky on the right into the penalty area and skillfully beat the goalkeeper—0–1.

A few minutes later, Supryaga drew four Donetsk defenders toward him in the penalty area, who prevented him from getting a clear shot off, but the ball rebounded to Pashko, who, from the area just outside the penalty box, sent the ball into the net with a precise shot—0–2.

Early in the second half, Korobov fouled Tsukanov in his own penalty area, and the referee awarded a penalty kick. The victim himself converted the penalty kick—the ball hit the post and flew into the corner of the net—1–2.

Shortly before the final whistle, Supryaga scored his second goal of the match, netting his ninth goal of the season and moving into first place on the UPL-2 scoring leaderboard. Vladyslav broke away from Milokost, who tried to clear the ball, but it still found its way into the net off the Dynamo player’s foot—1–3.

As a reminder, Dynamo’s captain was suspended for three matches ahead of the game against Shakhtar.

Dynamo defeated Kryvbas in a match that was interrupted due to an air raid alert.

Prior to that, Yarmolenko tied Shatskikh’s record and is now one step away from the Ukrainian league record.

Earlier, Dynamo captain Andriy Yarmolenko earned his UEFA diploma.

Before that, Yarmolenko returned to the starting lineup of the Ukrainian national team.

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