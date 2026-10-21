Marta Kostyuk has lost her chance to qualify for the WTA Finals

Ukrainian tennis player Marta Kostyuk was eliminated in the round of 16 at the WTA 500 tournament in Ningbo, China, after losing to “neutral” player Ekaterina Aleksandrova.

The Ukrainian, who was seeded third, lost the first set 4–6 due to a decisive break by her opponent. After the first set, which lasted 31 minutes, Kostyuk decided to withdraw from the match.

Her early exit from the tournament deprived Ukraine’s top-ranked player of any chance to qualify for the 2026 WTA Finals. At the same time, Kostyuk continues to compete in Ningbo in doubles, partnering with Canadian Leila Fernandez.

Source: Sport RBC.UA.

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