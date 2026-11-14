Oleksiy Kashchuk made his debut on the Ukrainian national team

Oleksiy Kashchuk, a winger for Azerbaijan’s “Qarabağ,” played for Ukraine’s national team for the first time. This marks his debut with the national team.

A product of Donetsk’s “Shakhtar,” he made his debut for the “blue-and-yellows” at age 26. He became the 357th player in the history of the Ukrainian national team. Kashchuk is also the first player from the Azerbaijani Premier League to play for the national team.

Previously, the winger played for Ukraine’s youth national teams. Kashchuk has played for the U-17, U-19, U-20, youth, and Olympic teams. There, he played under the guidance of only two coaches—Oleksandr Petrakov and Ruslan Rotan.

This season, Kashchuk has played 18 matches across all competitions. The winger has scored five goals and recorded one assist. The Ukrainian’s contract with “Qarabağ” runs through the summer of 2027.

Earlier, Hungary defeated Georgia and took the lead in Ukraine’s group in the Nations League.

Prior to that, Ukraine’s U-19 national team pulled off a sensational victory over Italy in the Euro 2027 qualifiers.

As a reminder, Bukovyna confidently defeated Livy Bereg in a rescheduled UPL match.

Earlier, UEFA appointed a referee who has been lucky for the Ukrainian national team to officiate the Nations League match.

Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine: where and when to watch this key Nations League match.

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