Surkis has officially confirmed Kędziorak as Dynamo's head coach through the end of the year

The classic rivalry with Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” in the Ukrainian championship was a key factor for Igor Surkis, president of Kyiv’s “Dynamo,” when making a decision regarding the future coaching staff. Polish coach Maciej Kendzorek will retain his position as the team’s head coach for now.

The fate of Kędziorek’s coaching staff has already been decided. Surkis decided to follow the same approach he used a year ago after the dismissal of Oleksandr Shovkovskyi.

At that time, Igor Kostyuk was appointed acting head coach. The president of “Dynamo” waited until the winter break in the league, after which he decided to give the former youth team coach the opportunity to work fully with the senior squad.

Surkis plans to follow a similar approach now. Maciej Kędziorek has been given a vote of confidence at least until the end of 2026.

The club president will make a final decision regarding the future of the Polish coach and his fellow Polish assistants based on the results of the upcoming UPL matches and the team’s position in the standings as of December.

The day before, Kyiv’s Dynamo earned one point in their match against Shakhtar. Thus, the capital city team partially redeemed itself for its defeat by the “Miners” in the Ukrainian Cup.

The Kyiv team even had a chance to snatch a victory, as they played with a man advantage for much of the second half. However, the team failed to capitalize on its numerical advantage and secure three points.

After 11 rounds of the Ukrainian championship, Dynamo is in third place in the UPL standings, trailing Shakhtar and Polissya.

“FC Kharkiv,” which is in fourth place, trails the Kyiv team by two points but still has two games in hand.

This was reported by insider Viktor Vatsk.

As a reminder, on Saturday, November 7, Kyiv’s Dynamo U21 defeated Donetsk’s Shakhtar in a match of the 12th round of the 2026/2027 UPL Youth Championship. The match took place on the opponent’s home field.

Donetsk’s “Shakhtar” and Kyiv’s “Dynamo” played to a 0–0 draw in the 12th round of the Ukrainian Premier League. The match took place at the “Arena Lviv.”

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