Ukrainian refereeing crews will officiate two European club matches this week.

Mykola Balakin will officiate the Europa League match between Dinamo Zagreb and Bayer. Oleksiy Derevinsky will referee the Conference League match between Portugal’s Braga and Finland’s KuPS.

Both teams also include Ukrainian referees who will serve as linesmen, fourth officials, and in the VAR system.

Source: UAF

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Mykhailo Mudryk responded sharply to criticism of his interview with Gordon.

Earlier, Mudryk suggested that meldonium entered his system while he was in Ukraine.

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