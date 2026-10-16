Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée, 32-year-old model Georgina Rodríguez, shared a video of a walk through Madrid with her four children.

She went for a walk with her 8-year-old twins, Mateo and Eva, 8-year-old Alana, and 4-year-old Bella. Her youngest daughter rode in a stroller, while the older children walked with their pets.

For the outing, Rodriguez chose a gray, form-fitting outfit from her own brand, Mimoa—a T-shirt and short shorts.

Earlier, well-known Ukrainian actress Natalka Denysenko spoke about a missile strike near her home. According to her, the enemy missile landed very close by, but fortunately, neither the actress nor her family were harmed.

Ukrainian actress Natalka Denisenko, who goes by the surname Yaroshenko after her marriage, explained why she decided to stay in Ukraine during the full-scale war.

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