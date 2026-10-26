South African runner Glenrose Xaba won the inaugural Mangaung 10km race in Bloemfontein with a time of 32 minutes 10 seconds. She became the first South African this year to win a women’s leg of the six-race series, TimesLIVE reports.

Xaba’s victory

The series began in March in Gqeberha, and Kenyan athletes had dominated the women’s standings before the Mangaung leg. The route of the new race ran from Grey College through central Bloemfontein.

The 32-year-old Xaba finished ahead of Kenyan Jacquelin Rotich, who recorded 32:15, and Lesotho representative Neheng Khathala, who posted 32:19. At the previous series leg in Tshwane in August, Xaba did not take first place. Kenyans Deborah Chemutai and Doreen Cherop, the winners of the Tshwane and Johannesburg legs respectively, did not compete in Mangaung.

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Xaba said she will now focus on the Hong Kong half marathon, which will take place in January. According to her, she and her coach had planned international appearances in order to improve her results.

Men’s race

Kenyan Philex Masai won the men’s race in 28:14. This was slower than his personal best of 27:24, which he had hoped to surpass before the start. South Africans Kabelo Mulaudzi and Zenzele Pheko recorded 28:43 and 28:42 respectively.

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