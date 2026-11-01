British para-cyclist Kadeena Cox won her second gold medal at the Track Para Cycling World Championships in the Netherlands. In the C4 sprint qualifying round, the 35-year-old athlete set a world record, BBC Sport reports.

Record in qualifying

In the first round of the C4 sprint, Cox recorded a world-record time of 11.409 seconds. She advanced through the semi-final and, in the decisive race, beat Australia’s Tara Neyland at the finish. The victory brought Cox her first individual world sprint title.

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Second gold of the tournament

On Friday, Cox also won gold in the C4 1km event, setting another world record. She is a five-time Paralympic champion.

Great Britain’s team also won the men’s and women’s tandem sprint events. James Ball and Aaron Pope claimed their second gold of the tournament after winning the 1km time trial. Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl won their sixth world titles. After these events, the British team has six gold, eight silver and five bronze medals.

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