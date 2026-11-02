In Poland, former president of the Polish Ski Association and former ski jumper Adam Małysz said that he will continue to be associated with ski jumping. He spoke about this in the third part of his social media series “Life After Life,” Interia Sport reports.

Ski jumping remains part of his life

Małysz noted that ski jumping is a significant part of his life. According to him, he was involved in the sport for 30 years, and later worked in rallying and was a sports official.

The former head of the Polish Ski Association said that ski jumping has always been close to him and will remain so in the future. He added that he will always stay with ski jumping.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Change in the association’s leadership

In June, Apoloniusz Tajner again became head of the Polish Ski Association, replacing Małysz. The latter did not put forward his candidacy for a new term.

Earlier, Małysz said that he does not regret his decision to leave the association’s structures, as the job cost him a lot of nerves. He also said that he is currently dealing with matters at home, doing handiwork, maintaining contacts with ski jumpers, and founding a company together with acquaintances.

Read us on