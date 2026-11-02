Streaming platform DAZN has secured an exclusive option for the global broadcasting rights to the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup. As The Guardian reports, the arrangement deepens the company’s partnership with FIFA.

Previous $1 billion deal

Before the first expanded tournament in the United States in 2025, DAZN agreed to pay $1 billion for the global broadcasting rights to the competition. Before that, a number of traditional broadcasters and other streaming services had declined to take part in bidding for these rights. Apple TV also held talks with FIFA on a global deal for 2025, but withdrew because of differences over the valuation of the rights.

DAZN’s late bid became possible after Saudi Arabia’s Surj Sports Investment acquired a 10% stake in the company. The deal effectively secured FIFA’s $1 billion prize fund. The winner of the 2025 tournament, Chelsea, received about $114 million.

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Uncertain tournament parameters

The value of the new deal and the deadline by which DAZN must exercise the option have not been disclosed. At the same time, FIFA has not yet made decisions on the venue, format, or number of participants in the 2029 Club World Cup. The organization has long discussed with clubs the possibility of increasing the number of teams from 32 to 48.

According to the publication, the progress of preparations has been complicated by the consequences of a dispute between FIFA and the lobbying group European Football Clubs. In a letter to FIFA seen by The Guardian, EFC expressed “serious disappointment” over the delay in paying $250 million in solidarity funds owed to clubs for the 2025 tournament. The parties have also yet to agree on the details of a joint venture to manage the Club World Cup’s commercial operations.

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