Zagłębie Lubin defeated Korona Kielce 1:0 in Poland in the 13th round of the Ekstraklasa. The only goal of the match, in the fourth minute, was recorded as an own goal by Ariel Mosór, Interia Sport reports.

Own goal at the start of the match

The start of the game was delayed by 10 minutes due to a malfunction in the electronic communication system between the referees. After the match began, Marcel Reguła entered Korona's penalty area and took a shot, while Mosór changed the ball's direction. The goal was recorded as an own goal by the Kielce team's player.

According to the outlet, some observers believed that the Zagłębie player may have handled the ball during the episode preceding the goal. The referees responsible for VAR did not identify an infringement.

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Korona's advantage did not change the score

Korona had significantly more possession — 75% compared with 25% for the hosts — and took 17 shots, while Zagłębie had 11. The visitors had four shots on target and the hosts had one. Zagłębie goalkeeper Zlatan Alomerović kept a clean sheet, while Korona goalkeeper Xavier Dziekoński saved his team from conceding a second goal several times.

For Korona, this defeat was their fourth in a row in away matches. Before the trip to Lubin, the team had lost their previous three away games by an aggregate score of 2:10.

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