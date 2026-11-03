In Nepal, Kathmandu Gorkhas defeated Karnali Yaks with four wickets in hand in a third-season match of the Nepal Premier League cricket tournament. The Gorkhas reached the target of 181 runs with two balls remaining and maintained their unbeaten record against the Yaks across all three seasons of the tournament, Kathmandu Post reports.

Karnali score 180 runs

Kathmandu Gorkhas won the toss and chose to field, but their opponents finished the innings at 180/6. Ariful Islam scored 44 runs off 22 balls. Hussain Talat and Pawan Sarraf put together a 65-run partnership for the fifth wicket: Talat scored 40 runs off 30 balls, while Sarraf made 30 off 24. Gulshan Kumar Jha added 20 runs off 12 balls.

Gorkhas captain Karan KC took two wickets. Shahab Alam, Jahandad Khan, Dev Shah and Santosh Yadav took one wicket each. It was only the second time in the league’s third season that a team set a target of more than 180 runs.

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KC and Rashid Khan partnership

Kathmandu’s chase began with David Warner’s early dismissal: he scored 16 runs off 10 balls before Sompal Kami hit his wicket. After the match, Karan KC said the team did not panic over the early dismissal of the overseas player, as it relied on domestic players.

Rashid Khan was dismissed after a half-century, while Karan KC scored 44 runs off 20 balls. They put together a 55-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Jahandad Khan, who scored 22 runs off 10 balls, remained at the crease with Santosh Yadav and guided the chase to victory.

Despite the defeat, Karnali Yaks remain top of the standings with two wins in three matches. The team will next play Sudurpaschim Royals, while Kathmandu Gorkhas will face Biratnagar Kings.

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