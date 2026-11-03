Poland women’s national team coach Nina Patalon has said that her team will play Belarus in the 2027 Nations League. Following the draw, Poland, which competes in Division B, was placed in a group with Finland, Northern Ireland and Belarus.

Nina Patalon’s statement

As Interia Sport reports, Patalon confirmed in a comment to the “Łączy nas Piłka” platform that the Polish team will take the field for the match against the Belarusian women. According to her, the team takes into account the need to preserve the sporting nature of the competition in the group.

The coach also described Finland as an evenly matched opponent and Northern Ireland as a team that is constantly progressing.

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Kulesza’s previous statement

Patalon’s statement differs from the previously voiced position of Polish Football Association president Cezary Kulesza regarding the U-15 youth national team. During the FIFA U-15 World Cup & Festival 2026 tournament in Azerbaijan, he stated that the Polish team would not take the field if it met Russia, the aggressor state, or Belarus. Ultimately, the Polish footballers did not play either of these national teams in the playoffs.

Belarusian teams play international home matches at neutral venues; recently, the Belarus women’s national team played in Georgia. The main stage of the Women’s Nations League is scheduled to begin in February 2027. Before that, the Polish national team will play two matches against Ireland in the final playoff for qualification for the World Cup in Brazil — on December 1 and 5.

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