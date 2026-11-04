World No. 1 Nelly Korda has been named LPGA Tour Player of the Year for a second time based on points earned. In the 2026 season, the 28-year-old American recorded four victories, including winning the first two majors — The Chevron Championship and the U.S. Women’s Open, held at Riviera.

Lead in the points race

As BBC Sport reports, at the start of the season Korda either won or finished second in six consecutive tournaments. This run gave her a significant lead in the points race.

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Korda secured the award with three tournaments remaining in the season. Her competitor from South Korea, Kheren Ryu, also won two majors this year, but withdrew from the tournament in Malaysia last week because of an injury. Japan’s Miyu Yamashita and Thai golfer Jeeno Thitikul did not enter The Annika tournament, which will take place next week in Florida.

A step towards the Hall of Fame

Korda, who also received the award in 2024, has 19 LPGA Tour victories. She is a four-time major winner and is one victory away from qualifying for the LPGA Hall of Fame. In June, the golfer said that a possible induction into the Hall of Fame would be one of the greatest achievements of her career.

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