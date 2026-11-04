Russian Olympian Bolshunov was barred from international competitions

Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov was not granted permission to return to international competition, even under neutral status. As a result, the athlete will not be able to participate in international events for the time being.

However, the organization fears that the 29-year-old native of the Bryansk region may challenge this decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

According to a report by the Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the issue of Bolshunov’s eligibility was discussed at a meeting of the FIS leadership on Tuesday, November 3.

Meeting participants voted to deny the Russian athlete neutral status. However, the federation’s administration has yet to formalize an official decision regarding his individual application.

According to a report citing OBOZ.ua, the leadership of the International Ski Federation (FIS) has decided to maintain restrictions on the three-time Olympic champion.

The president of the Russian MMA Union complained about Ukrainians for refusing to shake hands.

Sabre fencer Olga Kharlan defeated Russian Anna Smirnova at the start of the tournament and refused to shake her hand after the bout ended.

The International Fencing Federation, which allowed representatives from Russia and Belarus to compete under a neutral flag, initially decided to disqualify the Ukrainian athlete. However, under pressure from the international community, it reversed that decision.

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