Nepalese tennis player Abhishek Bastola will compete in the Australian Open 2027 Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff, to be held from November 23 to 28 in Chengdu, China. He received one of four wildcards for the qualifying round, Kathmandu Post reports.

Qualifying in Chengdu

Bastola will compete in singles. Eight participants will play in the qualifying round, with the top four advancing to the main draw, where 12 seeded players will await them.

Representatives of the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Australians, with a world ranking of 105+ are eligible for the playoff. The winners of the singles and doubles competitions will be included in the Australian Open entry list.

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Nepal’s first representative

Bastola, who represented Nepal at four Asian Games, will become the first Nepalese player at this tournament. At a press conference, the tennis player said he had long dreamed of playing at the Australian Open and would make every effort in the competition.

At the same time, Bastola said that he had not received adequate support either from the state or from the tennis association.

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