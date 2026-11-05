Former Lviv Karpaty player Edward Anyamke died at the age of 49

Edward Anyamke, a former soccer player for Lviv’s “Karpaty,” died suddenly at the age of 49. The Nigerian player was the second African player in the club’s history.

What is known about Edward Anyamke



The Nigerian soccer player played for Karpaty from 2001 to 2004. Over three seasons with the “green-and-whites,” the African player appeared in 58 matches, scoring 4 goals. He is the second-highest African scorer in the history of the Galician club.

“May

you rest in peace, Edward,” wrote the Karpaty press office.

Anyamke joined Karpaty from Moldova’s Sheriff. The Lviv club paid approximately $500,000 for his transfer. He was unable to fully adapt to the Galician club. This was partly because he proved to be a low-scoring player, even though he stood out for his decent speed and physical attributes.



It should be noted that because of this, the Nigerian wasn’t always a regular on Karpaty’s first team. He played for Karpaty-2, where he appeared in 13 matches, as well as for the Halychyna-Karpaty team, where he even scored 1 goal in 7 matches. In 2004, the “Lions” released the player as a free agent.

Anyamke went for a tryout with Landskrona in Sweden, but was unable to secure a spot there. Ultimately, he continued his career in Finland with the club KuPS. He later played for a number of other Finnish clubs and continued to live there even after his playing career ended.



Edward was married to a fellow Nigerian. In 2001, she gave birth to their daughter while he was playing in the Ukrainian league.



This was reported by the press service of the Lviv club. Karpaty did not disclose the cause of death of their former player.

A

30-year-old Tenerife soccer player died after taking a blow to the chest during a match in Spain.

Olympic athlete and sports journalist Lyudmila Radchenko has

died.

Read us on