In France, RC Lens suffered a 1-9 defeat to Italian side Como in a Champions League match. The hosts' Polish winger Michał Skóraś started the game but was substituted immediately after the first half, when his team were already trailing 0-3.

Como's nine goals

As Interia Sport reports, the goals for Como, coached by Cesc Fàbregas, were scored by Anastasios Douvikas, Nico Paz, Lucas Da Cunha, Marc Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martin Baturina and 18-year-old Matteo Papaccioli. RC Lens' only goal was scored by Ruben Aguilar.

In the previous two matches, Skóraś spent a total of five minutes on the pitch. In the game against Como, the Polish footballer operated on the right flank.

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French media ratings

Foot Mercato gave Skóraś a rating of 2, pointing to his positional mistakes and his actions in the episode involving the opponent's second goal. Maxifoot also rated the Pole's performance at 2, noting that he was late getting back in defence for the first goal and lost Valle in the episode involving the second goal.

Goal.com rated Skóraś' performance at 5, noting that before the break he made one mistake when he failed to keep up with Valle. Homme du Match gave the footballer 3 points and described his performance as weak and barely noticeable.

After this match, RC Lens have 3 points and sit in 33rd place in the standings. In the league phase, the team still have matches to play against RB Leipzig, Bodø/Glimt, Manchester City and Liverpool.

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