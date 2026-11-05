Russian archers will once again be allowed to compete in European competitions starting in 2027
The European Archery Federation (World Archery Europe, WAE) will lift restrictions on the Russian Archery Federation, its athletes, teams, and officials effective January 1, 2027.
The decision was announced following a meeting of the federation’s executive board, which took place in late October.
In its statement, the WAE emphasized that the admission of Russian athletes to competitions must not conflict with the laws and requirements of the countries hosting tournaments under the organization’s auspices.
At the same time, the federation stated that it continues to support the Ukrainian archery community and all those affected by the ongoing war.
This was reported by World Archery Europe.
The International Fencing Federation, which allowed representatives from Russia and Belarus to compete under a neutral flag, initially decided to disqualify the Ukrainian athlete. However, under pressure from the international community, it reversed this decision.
As a reminder, the president of the Russian MMA Federation complained about Ukrainians for refusing to shake hands.
Russian Olympian Bolshunov was barred from international competitions.