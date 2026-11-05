In Hong Kong, the Women's Tennis Association said that protecting female tennis players from online threats and abuse is one of its key priorities. The statement came amid abusive messages received by American Sofia Kenin and British tennis players Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage. This was reported by The Japan Times.

Abuse after matches

Kenin lost in three sets to British player Mika Stojsavljevic at the Hong Kong Open. Within minutes after the match, abusive and obscene comments about the athlete's appearance and her parents began appearing on her Instagram page.

Boulter lost to American Claire Liu in Hong Kong on the same day. Abusive messages began arriving on her Instagram page before the match had ended. The player had previously told the BBC about the scale of online hate, including death threats directed at her and other players.

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Support for Burrage

Burrage was eliminated in the first round of the Chennai Open in India and subsequently published on Instagram the messages she received after the defeat. They included death threats. The WTA said it had provided the player with additional support, including directly in Chennai. Efforts are also ongoing to identify the people responsible for these messages.

German tennis player Eva Lys also contacted the WTA via Instagram, asking when action would be taken. According to a July report, female tennis players received more than 12,000 abusive posts and messages on social media in 2025.

Link to betting

The WTA believes there is clear evidence of a connection between betting and some of the most serious cases of abuse. Together with other tennis organizations, the association launched an online monitoring service in 2023. It makes it possible to identify offenders, investigate them and, in serious cases, report them for prosecution. Abusive comments can also be flagged for removal on the relevant platforms.

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