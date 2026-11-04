Ukrainian goalkeeper Nazar Domchak made his Champions League debut. The goalkeeper for Ukraine’s youth national team was named to the starting lineup for Prague’s Slavia in a group stage match against London’s Arsenal.

At 19 years old, the Ukrainian goalkeeper made his debut in Europe’s premier club competition. This match also marked Domchak’s first appearance in any UEFA-sanctioned tournament. A product of Lviv’s “Karpaty,” he joined the ranks of the Czech powerhouse this summer.

Slavia paid 5 million euros for Domchak during the offseason. At first, he was the backup goalkeeper for the Prague club and played for the “Red-and-Whites’” reserve team. However, in September, the Ukrainian made his first-team debut in the Czech Cup, and in October, he made his debut in the national league.

Domchak had played four matches for Slavia this season prior to the match against Arsenal, conceding two goals. He kept a clean sheet in two of those matches. The goalkeeper’s contract with the Czech powerhouse runs through the summer of 2031.

This was reported with reference to the tournament’s official website.

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