A scandal erupted in the Women’s Tennis Association after a private conversation between U.S. No. 2 Jessica Pegula and her coach regarding Russian tennis player Mira Andreeva was broadcast live.

During a training session that was broadcast with the microphones on, the American athlete called the Russian player a “girl” who needed to be “put in her place,” and also expressed disappointment with the work of her coach, Conchita Martinez, for encouraging her protégé’s inappropriate behavior.

At the same time, Pegula praised Andreeva’s playing skills and technique, comparing her agility and serve to those of Coco Gauff, though she noted her weaker mental toughness. The WTA apologized to the tennis players for failing to warn them that the microphones were on, removed the training footage from YouTube, and assured them that the audio would be muted during future broadcasts of training sessions.

Source: BBC.

In Hong Kong, the Women’s Tennis Association stated that protecting female tennis players from online threats and insults is one of its key priorities. The statement came amid offensive messages received by American Sofia Kenin, as well as British tennis players Katie Boulter and Jodie Barridge.

Less than a week before the start of the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, the WTA published its updated rankings. Polish tennis player Iga Świątek dropped to ninth place, falling behind Czech player Linda Nosková.

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