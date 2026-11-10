Elina Svitolina lost to Mirry Andreeva in the opening round of the WTA Finals

Ukraine's top-ranked tennis player, Elina Svitolina, got off to a rough start at the prestigious WTA Finals. In her opening match of the tournament, the 32-year-old Ukrainian tennis player lost to Mirra Andreeva of Russia, who is competing under a neutral status.

In the first set, the opponents played a fairly even match. The score remained tied at 2–2, but in the fifth game of the opening set, Andreeva managed to break serve and seize the initiative.

The Russian player maintained her lead and closed out the set 6-4.

In the second set, Svitolina’s performance deteriorated significantly. Her first-serve percentage and point-winning percentage on her first serve both dropped below 50%. Andreeva capitalized on her opponent’s struggles and won every game, not allowing Svitolina to score a single point in the set.

The final score of the match was 0–2 (4–6, 0–6) in favor of Mirra Andreeva.

Following this match, the head-to-head record between the two players stands at 2:1 in favor of the Russian athlete.

The Ukrainian will play her next match at the Final Tournament on Wednesday, November 11. Her opponent will be Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

In the first round, Muchova lost to Aryna Sabalenka. Therefore, the upcoming match will be crucial for both players as they fight to remain in the tournament.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina is in no hurry to return to competition on the world tennis tour. She will not participate in the WTA 500 tournament, which will take place in Tokyo from October 26 to November 1.

Svitolina’s absence from the list of participants was announced on the competition’s official website. The reasons for her withdrawal from the tournament were not specified.

Elina Svitolina faced sexist abuse after her breakup with Monfils — The Telegraph.

As a reminder, Svitolina explained what influenced her decision to split from Monfils.

Earlier, Monfils canceled his farewell tournaments following his breakup with Svitolina.

Prior to that, Elina Svitolina announced her breakup with Gaël Monfils after five years of dating.

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