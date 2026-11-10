Video: Conor McGregor Names His Opponent for His Final UFC Fight

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has named Max Holloway as his preferred opponent for his final fight in the organization. The Irishman stated that he has no plans to step into the Octagon against fighters who lack significant achievements.

McGregor is eager to face the American for a third time following their ill-fated bout in July 2026. In that fight, McGregor injured his knee during the very first kick and was unable to continue. He is currently recovering from surgery and plans to return to the Octagon in 2027.

McGregor explained why he wants to face Holloway again and recalled their previous bout.

“It has to be Holloway. Let’s just do it again. He didn’t even get into the fight. He was the one who asked for the fight to be stopped. Imagine if I’d just gotten excited and jumped over the fence. I won, after all! On one leg, he couldn’t even get close to me. It was shocking and very painful for me,” McGregor said.

Holloway had previously expressed his willingness to have a rematch, but whether it happens depends on when the Irishman returns. McGregor initially expected to step into the Octagon during UFC International Fight Week in the summer of 2027, but now he admits he might be able to return sooner.

At the same time, the Irishman emphasized that he wants to fight one last bout under his current contract with the UFC, after which he will become a free agent. If Holloway is unable to accept the challenge, McGregor is willing to consider another opponent, but only one with a proven track record.

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“If you haven’t been a world champion and don’t have major titles, don’t you dare mention my name. If you’re a national or regional champion, if you haven’t achieved anything besides a few likes—go to hell. I’m talking about world-class fighters,” McGregor said.

McGregor and Holloway’s first bout took place on August 17, 2013, at UFC Fight Night 26. The Irishman won by unanimous decision—30–27, 30–27, and 30–26.

Source: MMA Fighting

Earlier, Conor McGregor underwent surgery after suffering a serious knee injury.

McGregor made a sensational announcement about ending his athletic career.

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