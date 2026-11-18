Former world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua said he doesn’t place much importance on championship belts and doesn’t step into the ring for the sake of titles.

The British boxer also shared his opinion on Murat Gassiev’s championship status.

“I believe that Gassiev is the champion. I don’t fight for the sake of some championship. I don’t care about belts. I just step into the ring to beat the guy standing across from me,” said Anthony Joshua.

In this way, the boxer made it clear that the immediate outcome of the fight is more important to him than winning championship titles.

The fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is scheduled for December 11, 2026. The boxers are set to face off in the ring in Cardiff.

As a reminder, former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and former titleholder Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) will face off for the title of “King of Great Britain.” After several months of negotiations, the boxers have finally reached an agreement on the long-awaited fight, which is scheduled for early winter.

Fury is considered the favorite in the fight against Joshua—here’s what the bookmakers are offering.

Fury has shared some bad news regarding the superfight with Joshua.

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