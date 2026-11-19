As of November 19, the Ukrainian soccer player has resumed training with the London club’s first team following a break.

It is noted that Mudryk will not yet play against Ipswich in the Premier League on November 21, but on November 29, the Ukrainian may take the field in the match against Sunderland.

The winger suffered an injury during a Tottenham training session in September.

Mykhailo Mudryk suffered an ankle injury during a Tottenham training session. The Ukrainian will need several weeks to recover, so he will most likely miss the club’s upcoming matches and will not be able to return to the Ukrainian national team in time for the September and October games.

Mykhailo Mudryk took the field in Tottenham’s match against Nottingham Forest. The Ukrainian winger started the game on the bench and replaced Mathis Tel in the 75th minute.

As a reminder, Mudryk found himself in a bizarre situation during an interview with Gordon.

Earlier, Mudryk suggested that meldonium had entered his system while he was in Ukraine.

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