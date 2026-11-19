Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian winger for London’s Chelsea, drew attention after a new interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon was released, in which the soccer player made a funny mistake regarding Ukraine.

During the interview, Gordon decided to ask the player what seemed like a routine question: which city in the world he considers the best. However, the athlete’s answer turned out to be completely unexpected. Without hesitation, Mudryk confidently replied, “Ukraine.”

Realizing his mistake almost instantly, the player immediately blushed or looked embarrassed, after which he hurried to apologize: “Ukraine. A city? Oh, I’m sorry,” he said.

https://cdn-cabinet.ua.news/uploads/images/5446485062294405126.mp4

The reporter smiled as he clarified the obvious: Ukraine is a country, not a single city, and then asked the soccer player to try again. On his second try, the Chelsea winger got it right, answering, “Well, there are a lot of cities. London, I guess,” naming the capital of the United Kingdom, where he is currently playing for his club.

This exchange instantly went viral as quotes and memes across Ukrainian social media.

Source: Dmytro Gordon

Earlier, Mudryk suggested that meldonium had entered his system in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Mudryk suffered an ankle injury during a Tottenham training session. The Ukrainian will need several weeks to recover, so he will most likely miss the club’s upcoming matches and won’t be able to return to the Ukrainian national team in time for the September and October games.

Mykhailo Mudryk took the field in Tottenham’s match against Nottingham Forest. The Ukrainian winger started the game on the bench and replaced Mathis Tel in the 75th minute.

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