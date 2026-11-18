Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina revealed for the first time how much money she has donated to charity since the start of the full-scale war.

Over the past five years, her donations have exceeded $1 million.

Through her own charitable foundation, the athlete supports the Ukrainian military, humanitarian initiatives, and the development of tennis in Ukraine.

The Elina Svitolina Foundation, in particular, helps young tennis players participate in international competitions, funds their travel, and provides psychological support.

Source: Reuters.

As a reminder, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina is in no hurry to return to competition on the global tennis tour. She will not be participating in the WTA 500 tournament, which will take place in Tokyo from October 26 to November 1.

Svitolina’s absence from the list of participants was announced on the competition’s official website. The reasons for her withdrawal from the tournament were not specified.

Elina Svitolina faced sexist abuse after her breakup with Monfils — The Telegraph.

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