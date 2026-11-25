Today, November 25, one of the most high-profile chess tournaments of the year—the XTX Markets London Chess Classic 2026—kicks off in London. Among the participants is Ukrainian grandmaster and Leo Team ambassador Ihor Samunenkov, who will have the opportunity to test his skills against the world’s leading chess players.

Who will Ihor Samunenkov be competing against?

The Ukrainian will compete in the main tournament, the London Chess Classic Masters—an elite competition featuring ten grandmasters.

His opponents will include the tournament’s defending champion, Nodirbek Abdusattorov, multiple-time participant in world chess title contender tournaments Levon Aronian, Indian grandmaster Nihal Sarin, and legendary Ukrainian chess player Vasyl Ivanchuk.

Thus, Ukraine will be represented in the main tournament of the London Chess Classic 2026 by two grandmasters from different generations.

Format and Schedule of the 2026 London Chess Classic

The competition will be held in a round-robin format: each participant will play against every other opponent. In total, the chess players will compete in nine rounds of classical chess, which will take place from November 25 to December 4.

This year’s London Chess Classic will be the 16th edition of the tournament. In addition to the main competition, the chess festival will feature rapid and blitz tournaments. Among the participants in the rapid chess competition is five-time world champion in classical chess, Magnus Carlsen.

Participating in such a prestigious tournament is an important milestone in Igor Samunenkov’s career and an opportunity to compete against experienced international-level grandmasters.

You can follow the tournament results on the Chess-Results platform.

What We Know About Igor Samunenkov

17-year-old Igor Samunenkov is one of Ukraine’s most promising chess players. In 2021, he became the world champion among chess players under 12, and at the end of 2023, at the age of 14, he earned the title of International Grandmaster.

In 2025, Samunenkov won gold at the European Team Chess Championship as part of the Ukrainian national team, and in 2026, he won an individual gold medal on board four at the World Chess Olympiad.

Ahead of the 2026 London Chess Classic, the Ukrainian grandmaster’s rating stands at 2,610 points.

As a reminder, in January 2026, Ihor Samunenkov gave an exclusive interview to UA.NEWS, in which he spoke about his professional ambitions, the specifics of preparing for international tournaments, the psychology of the game, and his athletic goals for this year.

In particular, the Ukrainian chess player cited raising his rating to 2,630–2,640 points as one of his goals, and maintaining consistent results throughout the season as his top priority.

Read us on