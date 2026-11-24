The date of the fight and the opponent have already been set for the Ukrainian fighter.

Donchenko will face 39-year-old MMA veteran Neil Magny at a tournament in Las Vegas on January 23, 2027. For Magny, this will be his 39th fight in the UFC and his 47th in MMA.

Donchenko has a 15-2 record in his MMA career. In the UFC, the Ukrainian has won four fights out of four.

On September 5, Donchenko defeated American Punahele Soriano at UFC Fight Night 287 in Paris.

New Zealander Stirling knocked out Prochazka at a UFC event in Qatar.

UFC champion Kayla Harrison defeated Amanda Nunes.

MMA fighter Cyril Gane defended his UFC title in a bout against Hokit.

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