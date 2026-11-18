The Russian national team will not participate in the 2028 European Championship qualifiers.

It is not among the 54 teams included in the qualifying draw, which will take place on December 6.

The qualifying tournament will run from March 2027 to March 2028. Meanwhile, the Belarusian national team, unlike the Russian one, will be able to participate in the competition.

Russian teams have been suspended from international soccer tournaments since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Source: UEFA

Despite the suspension of Russian clubs and the national team from international competitions, the Russian Football Union continues to receive payments from FIFA and UEFA.

In Paris, Philippe Diallo, head of the French Football Federation, announced that he will run for the presidency of FIFA. His candidacy was put forward by the UEFA Executive Committee and unanimously approved by the executive committee of the French federation.

Former Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger will not run in next year’s FIFA presidential election.

The Argentine Football Association plans to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) after FIFA rejected its appeals regarding sanctions against the association and midfielder Leandro Paredes.

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