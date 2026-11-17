The Ukrainian national judo team performed successfully at the international Grand Prix tournament held in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia. At the end of the competition, our athletes won one gold and two bronze medals. Anton Savitsky, competing in the under-100-kg weight class, emerged as the tournament’s star. The Ukrainian confidently advanced through all rounds of the competition and reached the final without suffering a single defeat.

On his way to the decisive match, Savitsky defeated three opponents. First, he defeated Martin Bezdek of the Czech Republic, then Darko Brašnović of Serbia, and in the next bout, he defeated Daniel Aich of Switzerland. In the gold medal match, the Ukrainian faced Hungarian judoka Zsombor Vega. Savitsky won the bout and was crowned the tournament champion. This marks Anton Savitsky’s second victory at the Zagreb Grand Prix. Overall, this marks the third time in his career that the athlete has won a title in this series of competitions.

Mykhailo Svidrak won another medal for Ukraine. He competed in the 81-kg weight class and finished the tournament with a bronze medal. Early in the competition, Svidrak defeated Brazil’s Luan Falcão and France’s Alpha Oumar Jallo. However, in the semifinals, the Ukrainian lost to Uzbekistan’s Murojon Yuldoshev. After that, he had the opportunity to compete for third place.

In the bronze medal match, Svidrak faced Frenchman Arnaud Aregba and emerged victorious. Thanks to this victory, the Ukrainian climbed to the third step of the podium. The team’s third medal was won by Yevhen Balevskyi, who competed in the heaviest weight class—over 100 kg. He won his first match against Brazilian Andre Coelho. However, in the quarterfinals, he lost to Georgian athlete Saba Inaneishvili. After this defeat, Balevsky continued competing in the consolation round.

In his next match, the Ukrainian defeated Frenchman Thiemane Diaby, which gave him a chance to compete for the bronze medal. In the decisive match for third place, Balevsky defeated Azerbaijan’s Ushangi Kokauri. Thus, the Ukrainian team concluded its performance at the Grand Prix in Zagreb with three medals—a gold for Anton Savitsky and two bronzes for Mykhailo Svidrak and Yevhen Balevsky. This was reported on the official website of the Ukrainian Judo Federation. This is reported on the official website of the Ukrainian Judo Federation.

In France, five-time Olympic judo champion Teddy Riner, who is running for president in the 2027 election, has publicly distanced himself from President Emmanuel Macron. The athlete called the president’s support a “poisoned chalice,” according to France 24.

On October 17–18, the Latvian capital will host the 2026 Riga Millennium Team Cadet European Cup—the European Team Judo Cup for cadets. The Ukrainian national team will compete in the event.