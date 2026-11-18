Mykhailo Mudryk, a soccer player for the Ukrainian national team and London’s Tottenham Hotspur, spoke about the possible circumstances under which a banned substance entered his system.

According to him, this could have happened only in Ukraine, since, as he claims, such a substance is not available in England.

Mudryk noted that during the period when the substance could have entered his system, he traveled to Ukraine exclusively to join the national team’s training camp.

The soccer player stated that there were numerous opportunities for meldonium to enter his system while with the national team. In particular, he criticized the lack of an adequate system for monitoring the medications and supplements that players receive.

According to Mudryk, the national team’s nutritionist would bring each player a cup of pills every other day, which they were required to take. This practice did not occur before matches.

He emphasized that the problem lies in the organization of processes within the national team, and in his opinion, there were many possible ways the substance could have entered the body.

Source: Mykhailo Mudryk’s YouTube interview with Dmytro Gordon

American blogger Jordyn Jones, who is linked to soccer player Mykhailo Mudryk, posted a video message to her multimillion-strong audience on TikTok. She spoke about the consequences of the war for Ukrainians and called on the world not to forget about Ukraine.

Mykhailo Mudryk suffered an ankle injury during a Tottenham training session. The Ukrainian will need several weeks to recover, so he will most likely miss the club’s upcoming matches and won’t be able to return to the Ukrainian national team in time for the September and October games.

Mykhailo Mudryk took the field in Tottenham’s match against Nottingham Forest. The Ukrainian winger started the game on the bench and replaced Mathis Tel in the 75th minute.

Source: Mykhailo Mudryk’s YouTube interview with Dmytro Gordon.

Read us on