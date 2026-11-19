Andriy Kanchelskis, head coach of the Bryansk soccer club “Dynamo,” has decided to resign. In March 2025, the former player for Kyiv’s “Dynamo” illegally visited the Russian-occupied Ukrainian region of Crimea.

This season, Bryansk’s “Dynamo” was relegated from the “Gold” division of the Second League. In the spring of 2027, the team will play in the “Silver” group.

Kanchelskis had been coaching Bryansk Dynamo since December 2024.

Kanchelskis was born in 1969 in Kropyvnytskyi (at that time, the city was called Kirovohrad). He played for “Dynamo” from 1988 to 1990.

From 1991 to 1995, Kanchelskis played for Manchester United. With the club, he won the English Premier League (twice), the UEFA Super Cup, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and the English Super Cup (twice).

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Kanchelskis played for the Russian national soccer team.

He has not publicly condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine. It is worth noting that Andriy Kanchelskis’s mother was living in Kropyvnytskyi at the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

This was reported with reference to Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, after an illegal visit to Crimea, the Russian coach is flying to Italy for a training stint.



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