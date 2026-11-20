Ukrainian soccer player Mykhailo Mudryk reacted emotionally to criticism over an interview he gave to journalist Dmytro Gordon. He posted his response on the social media platform Threads, using profanity.

On the social media platform, one user urged others not to be too harsh on the soccer player.

He highlighted Mudryk’s contributions to Ukrainian soccer and the difficult period the player is currently going through.

The author of the post also noted that a two-hour conversation with Dmytro Gordon could have put many people in an awkward position, so it’s not worth focusing too much on the soccer player’s mistakes.

“Why are you so angry? This guy has already made history in Ukrainian soccer! He’s a machine! He’s having a really tough time right now. If you’d sat through a two-hour interview with Gordon, you’d have made way more blunders! You do realize that, right? Why all the hate?” the user wrote.

Mudryk didn’t leave the comment unanswered. The soccer player responded to the defense on his behalf, but used profanity.

“Because there are #####, everyone sees what they want to see,” Mudryk wrote.

However, not everyone appreciated this reaction. Some users took issue with the tone of the soccer player’s response, and his comment itself sparked new discussions on social media.

Mykhailo Mudryk, the Ukrainian winger for London’s Chelsea, drew attention after the release of a new interview with journalist Dmytro Gordon, in which the soccer player made a comical mistake regarding Ukraine.

Earlier, Mudryk had suggested that meldonium had entered his system in Ukraine.

Mykhailo Mudryk suffered an ankle injury during a Tottenham training session. The Ukrainian will need several weeks to recover, so he will most likely miss the club’s upcoming matches and won’t be able to return to the Ukrainian national team in time for the September and October games.

Mykhailo Mudryk took the field in Tottenham’s match against Nottingham Forest. The Ukrainian winger started the game on the bench and replaced Mathis Tel in the 75th minute.

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