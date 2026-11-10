Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine: Where to Watch the Decisive Nations League Match

On Saturday, November 14, the Ukrainian national soccer team will play an important match in the group stage of the Nations League. The team, led by Andrea Maldera, will play on the road against the group leader, Northern Ireland. Currently, the “blue-and-yellows” trail their opponents by four points in the standings.

The match will take place at the National Football Stadium in Belfast. Kickoff is at 9:45 p.m. Kyiv time.

OBOZ.UA will provide an online broadcast of the Northern Ireland vs. Ukraine match. Fans will also be able to watch the game live on the MEGOGO video service.

The live broadcast of the match will air on the “Megogo Football First” channel. Before the match and during the broadcast, viewers will be treated to a traditional analysis segment featuring journalists and soccer experts.

In addition, the “Megogo Sport” channel will broadcast the game for free. Its signal is available to viewers of T2 digital terrestrial television and cable subscribers.

In the first match between the teams, the Ukrainian national team, which was technically playing at home, suffered a crushing 0–3 defeat.

Moreover, the “blue-and-yellows” have failed to score against Northern Ireland for five consecutive matches. The last time the Ukrainians managed to score against this team was back in April 1997.

Andriy Shevchenko scored that goal. For the legendary Ukrainian soccer player, it was his first career goal for the national team.

As a reminder, Galatasaray forward Rafael Leão will not be available to help the Portuguese national team in their November Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

In Sweden, ahead of the Nations League match at Strawberry Arena, there are plans to honor five players who have represented the national team: Viktor Klasson, Emil Forsberg, Emil Kraft, Robin Olsen, and Martin Olsson.

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