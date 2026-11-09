Dovbyk will replace the injured forward Ponomarenko on the national team

Roma forward Artem Dovbyk will join the national team in place of Matviy Ponomarenko, who was injured in the match against Shakhtar.

Head coach Andrea Maldera has called up the forward for the matches against Northern Ireland and Georgia after the Dynamo Kyiv striker left the national team camp.

“Roma forward Artem Dovbyk will join the national team in place of Matviy Ponomarenko, who was injured in the match against Shakhtar,” a source said.

Ukraine’s national soccer team head coach Andrea Maldera has finalized the roster for the team’s next two Nations League matches. The main roster includes 25 players, with another 9 on the reserve list.

Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Zubkov, who plays for Greece’s AEK, has suffered a stress fracture of the tibia. Due to the injury, he will not be able to help the national team in November’s Nations League matches. Ukraine’s head coach, Andrea Maldera, has already made changes to the roster. Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko and forward Vladyslav Vanat have been called up to replace Zubkov.

Read us on