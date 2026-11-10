World Rugby saw no reason to lift sanctions against Russia

The international governing bodies World Rugby and Rugby Europe are maintaining the restrictions on Russian athletes in international competition.

“In response to a request from the Ukrainian Rugby Association, World Rugby stated that, after reviewing the International Olympic Committee’s decision of July 7, 2026, no significant changes in circumstances were identified that would justify a review of its position regarding the reinstatement of the Russian Rugby Union’s membership,” the National Olympic Committee of Ukraine noted.

Rugby Europe President Janhein Pieters also confirmed to the heads of national federations that the decision to suspend the Russian Federation’s membership remains in effect.

Source: Press Service of the NOC of Ukraine.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has overturned the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) ban on Russian teams participating in tournaments during the 2026–2027 season. The suspension had been in effect since 2022, following the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The IIHF is disappointed with the court’s decision but stated that it will comply with it. CAS explained that the federation had not provided sufficient evidence to support its concerns regarding the safety of competition participants.

Giulio Palermo, the president of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) panel that presided over the case regarding the return of Russian national hockey teams to international competition, visited Moscow in September.

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