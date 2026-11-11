The UPL has named the best player and coach of Matchday 12

LNZ forward Papa Ndiaga was named the best player of the 12th round of the Ukrainian Premier League.

He scored twice in the match against Zorya, helping the Cherkasy team secure the victory.

LNZ coach Vitaliy Ponomaryov was named the round’s best coach.

The UPL also announced the round’s symbolic all-star team. It included three Polissya defenders and Kudrivka goalkeeper Lavuta, who helped his team defeat Chornomorets.

Source: Ukrainian Premier League

Ukraine national soccer team head coach Andrea Maldera has finalized the roster for the team’s next two Nations League matches. The main roster includes 25 players, with another 9 on the reserve list.

Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Zubkov, who plays for Greece’s AEK, suffered a stress fracture of the tibia. Due to the injury, he will not be able to help the national team in November’s Nations League matches. Ukraine’s head coach, Andrea Maldera, has already made changes to the roster. Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko and forward Vladyslav Vanat have been called up to replace Zubkov.

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