Joshua vs. Fury: When Will the Long-Awaited Fight Take Place, and Where Can You Watch It?

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury (35-2-1, 24 KOs) and former titleholder Anthony Joshua (30-4, 27 KOs) will face off for the title of “King of Great Britain.” After several months of negotiations, the boxers have finally reached an agreement on the long-awaited fight, which is scheduled for early winter.

DATE OF THE JOSHUA–FURY FIGHT

The event will take place at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, the capital of Wales. Friday, December 11, has been set as the date for this epic showdown between two of the strongest heavyweights in history.

TIME OF THE JOSHUA–FURY FIGHT

Cardiff authorities have agreed to allow the event organizers to accommodate the American market and waive the city’s nighttime quiet hours. The boxers will step into the ring at 3:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 12, Kyiv time. OBOZ.UA will provide a live online broadcast of the Joshua vs. Fury boxing match.

JOSHUA VS. FURY PREDICTION

The “Gypsy King,” as Fury is known, is considered the favorite in this British derby. Bets on his victory are being accepted at odds of 1.50. Joshua’s odds are listed at 2.50.

WHERE TO WATCH JOSHUA VS. FURY

The American streaming service Netflix has secured exclusive broadcasting rights for the fight. This means that the live broadcast from Cardiff will also be available in Ukraine.

UNDERCARD FOR THE JOSHUA VS. FURY FIGHT

The list of undercard bouts will be announced later...

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