Video: Paul George Gives a Fan the Middle Finger During an NBA Game

Boston Celtics basketball player Paul George gave the middle finger to a fan during an NBA regular-season game against the Philadelphia 76ers. The incident occurred after the American made a three-pointer.

George was the game’s leading scorer, racking up 36 points and making six three-pointers.

After one of those shots, when Boston extended its lead to 18 points—100–82—the player gave the middle finger to a fan in the stands.

After the game, George explained his behavior as a response to provocation from the fan. According to the player, the fan looked him straight in the eye and then threw the ball on the floor, as if suggesting that the player pick it up himself instead of passing it.

“In my opinion, that fan acted like a jerk. He looked me straight in the eye and threw the ball on the floor, as if I were a dog that was supposed to run after it. Instead of just passing me the ball, as a normal fan would have done, he acted exactly like that. So I gave him the middle finger in response,” George explained.

Paul George dropped 36 on his former team then gave Philly fans the middle finger https://t.co/UFffTldV3Z — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 11, 2026

The game ended with a 123–101 victory for the Boston Celtics. The team secured its ninth win in its last ten games.

For George, this game was one of his highest-scoring performances since joining his new team.

Previously, the basketball player had played for the Philadelphia 76ers for two seasons. In the summer of 2026, he joined the Boston Celtics, so the game against his former team was a special matchup for him.

ESPN reports this.

As a reminder, in the U.S., the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Phoenix Suns on the road 122–96, extending their winning streak to nine games. Victor Wembanyama scored 40 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and blocked nine shots in 25 minutes on the court.

Polish basketball player Jeremy Sohan made his debut for the Texas Legends in the NBA G League and scored 24 points in an away game against the Mexico City Capitanes in Mexico City, Mexico. Sohan’s team suffered a 91–107 loss.

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