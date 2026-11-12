Video: Boxer Nurmagomedov and his team defeated former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili

Former UFC flyweight champion Merab Dvalishvili claimed that Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and his team attacked him. The incident allegedly took place in Abu Dhabi.

The fighter also gave his own account of the events and accused Nurmagomedov and his companions of launching a surprise attack.

“What a sneaky move, guys. There were only two of us—my friend and I came here to Abu Dhabi—and Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends snuck up on us from behind like snakes. What kind of fighters are you? What kind of man does that, bro?

If you want to talk about a fight, let’s do it the real way. You attacked us when there were only two of us. And, like, you guys were ready, bro. What the hell?

We bleed, we fight, we battle. But you guys are just sneaky types, bro. You guys aren’t real men. This shows your character; it shows that you aren’t real men. What the hell, guys?” Dvalishvili said.

Later, a video of the incident itself appeared online. In the footage that was released, Usman Nurmagomedov, along with his brothers, attacks Merab Dvalishvili right in the middle of the interview.

Thus, the conflict between the fighters escalated into a physical confrontation right in the middle of Dvalishvili’s conversation with journalists.

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Dvalishvili posted a video on Instagram showing his bloodied face.

Earlier, former Ukrainian national team forward Roman Zozulya, who currently plays for the Spanish club Albacete, admitted that he would be rooting for the Russian fighter in the bout between Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov. The soccer player said he has recently become a fan of the UFC, so he will definitely be watching this fight live.

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