Lewis Hamilton has reached the historic milestone of 400 Formula 1 races

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton competed in his 400th Grand Prix of his Formula 1 career. The milestone race took place yesterday in São Paulo, Brazil, and was a special occasion for the seven-time world champion. With this, the British driver became the second driver in Formula 1 history to reach this milestone.

The Briton’s milestone race was the São Paulo Grand Prix. He started from the second-to-last row after exceeding the season’s engine limit. However, the experienced Scuderia driver managed to finish ninth.

Hamilton became only the second driver in history to reach such an impressive milestone. The first was Spanish driver Fernando Alonso. The Aston Martin team leader now has 445 Grand Prix races under his belt.

Hamilton made his Formula 1 debut back in the 2007 season. Since then, he has won seven championship titles and set a number of records in the “Queen of Motorsports.” In particular, he holds the current records for wins (106) and pole positions (105).

What is the championship standings after the São Paulo Grand Prix?

Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes clinched the championship title ahead of schedule. He currently has 390 points. Max Verstappen of Red Bull is second in the overall standings with 279 points. Third is Mercedes driver George Russell (262 points).

Meanwhile, Mercedes has clinched the Constructors’ Championship. The German-British team has earned 652 points and is now out of reach for its competitors. Scuderia is currently in second place (512 points). Red Bull has secured third place (415 points).

When is the next round of the 2026 season?

Formula 1 will take a two-week break. The next Grand Prix will take place in Las Vegas, USA, on November 19–21. It will consist of three free practice sessions, qualifying, and the main race.

Last year, Verstappen triumphed in Nevada. He was joined on the podium by Russell and Antonelli. Verstappen also won the race in 2023, while Russell stood atop the podium the following year.

This was reported by BBC Sport.

F1 drivers Verstappen and Lawson will each lose one position on the starting grid — Sky Sports News.

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton will make his 400th start in Brazil — Channel NewsAsia.

Kimi Antonelli topped the second practice session at the São Paulo Grand Prix — The Rio Times.

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