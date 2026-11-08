Manuel Neuer, captain of Bayern Munich, suffered a partial tendon tear in his right foot and will be sidelined until at least the end of the year.

The goalkeeper sustained the injury in the first half of the match against Mainz, which ended in a 2-1 victory for Bayern. Jonas Urbig replaced him on the field.

Noyer is expected to return after the Bundesliga’s winter break, which runs from December 21 to January 7.

This season, the 39-year-old goalkeeper has played nine matches across all competitions, conceding six goals and keeping four clean sheets.

Source: Fabrizio Romano.

Earlier, Yarmolenko tied Shatskikh’s record and is one step away from the Ukrainian league record.

Earlier, Dynamo captain Andriy Yarmolenko earned his UEFA diploma.

Before that, Yarmolenko returned to the starting lineup of the Ukrainian national team.

Read us on