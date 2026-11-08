Galatasaray forward Rafael Leão will not be able to play for the Portuguese national team in November’s Nations League matches against Denmark and Wales.

The player sustained an injury during a Turkish league match. A medical examination revealed a severe muscle strain and a hematoma on the back of his thigh. The estimated recovery time is about a month.

Due to the injury, Leão will miss the matches on November 14 and 17. This season, he has played in 11 matches, scored two goals, and recorded one assist.

As a reminder, in October, after Cristiano Ronaldo left the national team, it was Leão who was given the legendary number 7.

Source: A Bola

Prior to this, Yarmolenko tied Shatskikh and is one step away from the Ukrainian league record.

Earlier, Dynamo captain Andriy Yarmolenko earned his UEFA diploma.

Before that, Yarmolenko returned to the starting lineup of the Ukrainian national team.

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