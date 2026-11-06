Oleksandr Zubkov has suffered a serious injury and may miss the rest of the year

Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Zubkov of Greece’s AEK has suffered a stress fracture of the tibia. According to Greek media reports, the player will need six to eight weeks to recover. As a result, the 30-year-old player may not return to the field until the end of 2026 and will miss the Ukrainian national team’s matches in November.

The player was diagnosed with a stress fracture of the tibia—one of the bones in the lower leg. Such injuries require a long recovery period, and his return to training and matches depends on how well the bone heals. According to preliminary reports, Zubkov is expected to be sidelined for approximately 6–8 weeks. If this prognosis holds true, the Ukrainian risks missing all remaining matches in 2026.

Zubkov’s last match before the injury was AEK’s clash with Real Madrid in the Champions League. The Greek team lost 2–3. Zubkov entered the game in the 88th minute, replacing Luka Jović.

Zubkov’s stats at AEK

This season, Oleksandr has played 14 matches for the Greek club across all competitions. During that time, he has scored two goals.

The Ukrainian winger joined AEK in the summer of 2026. Before the transfer, he played for the Turkish club Trabzonspor. Zubkov had established himself as a regular starter for the Greek team, but now he will be forced to take a break due to injury.

Which Ukraine national team matches will Zubkov miss?

Due to his injury, the player will not be able to help the national team in November’s Nations League matches. Ukraine’s head coach, Andrea Maldera, has already made changes to the roster. Midfielder Mykola Shaparenko and forward Vladyslav Vanat have been called up to the team to replace Zubkov. Two matches await the Ukrainians in November. On November 14, the national team will play an away match against Northern Ireland, and on November 17, they will host a match against Georgia.

After four rounds, Ukraine has four points and is in third place in its Nations League group. Therefore, the upcoming matches will be crucial for the team’s standing in the tournament. Zubkov’s absence will pose an additional challenge for the coaching staff ahead of these matches. At the same time, the exact timing of the player’s return will depend on the progress of his recovery and medical recommendations. The Greek publication Sport24 reported on Oleksandr Zubkov’s injury.

Ukrainian winger Oleksandr Zubkov left Turkey’s Trabzonspor and joined Greece’s AEK, signing a long-term contract through 2030. The club paid approximately 4 million euros for the player, and the move itself became one of the most notable transfers of the summer for Ukrainian soccer.

Ukrainian national team player Oleksandr Zubkov scored an impressive goal in the Turkish league. Zubkov and another Ukrainian, Arseniy Batagov, were in the starting lineup for Trabzonspor.

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