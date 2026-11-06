Lawyers for American basketball player LeBron James have sent an official demand to the developers of the sports betting service Bron AI to stop using his name and likeness in promotional materials.

The reason for the request was a promotional video featuring an AI-generated character resembling the 41-year-old Philadelphia forward and four-time NBA champion.

The character in the video was wearing a basketball jersey with the number 23 and the word “Bron” on it. In addition, his voice resembled that of LeBron James.

In a letter to PlayVision Inc., James’s lawyers made several demands. Specifically, they demanded that the company cease using the athlete’s name, nickname, and likeness; remove the commercial; and notify app users in writing that the basketball player has no affiliation with the Bron AI service.

The attorneys emphasized that the situation is particularly serious because, after watching the ad, viewers might get the impression that LeBron James is betting on basketball games.

Such actions would violate the rules of the National Basketball Association (NBA).

Following the lawyers’ intervention, the advertisement was removed from social media.

This was reported by Front Office Sports.

Trump seems more worried about LeBron James “disrespecting our military” by moving his arms during the National Anthem than he is about the dozens of unprepared, injured, and dead American soldiers he put in harm’s way when he haphazardly attacked Iran. https://t.co/kSCYZyyk8X — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 22, 2026

As a reminder, LeBron James lost in his debut with the 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the reigning NBA champions, the New York Knicks, 106–100 in New York, USA, in the season opener. The game marked the Philadelphia debut for 41-year-old LeBron James, who scored 14 points and dished out seven assists.

U.S. President Donald Trump accused LeBron James’s LeBron James of the Philadelphia 76ers of disrespecting the United States following a video showing him during the national anthem before the start of the NBA season in New York.

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