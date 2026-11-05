38-year-old Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko is officially resuming his career. The American promotional company Top Rank announced that it has signed a new multi-year contract with him.

The athlete will stage his upcoming fights in collaboration with his own promotional company, Loma Power Promotions.

His return to the ring is scheduled for early 2027. The tentative date for the fight is February 13, and his likely opponent is the undefeated Filipino boxer Charlie Suarez.

Lomachenko last fought in May 2024, when he defeated George Cambosos and won the IBF title. The boxer currently lives and trains in Puerto Rico.

Source: Ring Magazine

Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko has agreed to face an American world champion in 2027. According to available information, the American proposed a bout to the Ukrainian, after which the boxers shook hands. The names of the opponents and other details of the upcoming fight are not specified in the report.

On July 28, Ukrainian boxer Vasyl Lomachenko posted a message on his Facebook page congratulating everyone on the Day of the Baptism of Kievan Rus’.

Boxer Vasyl Lomachenko intends to resume his professional career and hold his next fight as early as this fall.

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